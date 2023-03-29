Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen a 3.07% increase in the past week, with a 10.86% gain in the past month, and a 1.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SFM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.02% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is $33.33, which is -$1.37 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on March 29, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 34.08. However, the company has experienced a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.16. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Konat Nicholas, who sale 642 shares at the price of $33.27 back on Mar 22. After this action, Konat Nicholas now owns 111,214 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $21,359 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dan J, the Chief Store Operations Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 40,452 shares at $32.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Sanders Dan J is holding 8,241 shares at $1,317,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.