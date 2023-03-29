Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPRO is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPRO is $6.33, which is $4.98 above the current price. The public float for SPRO is 38.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRO on March 29, 2023 was 442.57K shares.

SPRO) stock’s latest price update

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRO’s Market Performance

SPRO’s stock has fallen by -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.60% and a quarterly drop of -15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.25% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.91% for SPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SPRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

SPRO Trading at -18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRO fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4595. In addition, Spero Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRO starting from Mahadevia Ankit, who sale 12,286 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Feb 03. After this action, Mahadevia Ankit now owns 797,832 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,238 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sath, the Chief Financial Officer of Spero Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,504 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Shukla Sath is holding 312,517 shares at $17,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3360.16 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spero Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2923.65. The total capital return value is set at -72.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.75. Equity return is now at value -186.90, with -92.10 for asset returns.

Based on Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 63.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.70. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.