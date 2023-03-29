Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is $80.00, which is $17.5 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 39.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPB on March 29, 2023 was 600.78K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SPB) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s stock price has increased by 5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 59.01. However, the company has seen a 7.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/21 that Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 7.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.37% decline in the past month and a 3.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for SPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for SPB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPB reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for SPB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

SPB Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.32. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.