SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, SILV stock has gone up by 11.51%, with a monthly gain of 32.89% and a quarterly surge of 16.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.24% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is 29.46x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $9.47, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On March 29, 2023, SILV’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has increased by 2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

In the past week, SILV stock has gone up by 11.51%, with a monthly gain of 32.89% and a quarterly surge of 16.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.24% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SILV by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SILV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

SILV Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +29.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.