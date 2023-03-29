Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is above average at 34.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.

The public float for SSTK is 23.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSTK on March 29, 2023 was 423.80K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 74.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SSTK’s Market Performance

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.20% decline in the past month and a 36.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for SSTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for SSTK stock, with a simple moving average of 21.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SSTK, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SSTK Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.04. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw 35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 100 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,437,362 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $7,500 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $75.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,437,462 shares at $488,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.