Should You Invest in Service Corporation International (SCI) Now?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.79.

The public float for SCI is 149.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume for SCI on March 29, 2023 was 942.49K shares.

SCI) stock’s latest price update

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 66.80. However, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly drop of -5.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Service Corporation International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to SCI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SCI Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.86. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from WARING SUMNER J III, who sale 29,200 shares at the price of $68.67 back on Feb 24. After this action, WARING SUMNER J III now owns 338,866 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $2,005,187 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 2,836 shares at $70.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $201,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corporation International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Corporation International (SCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.