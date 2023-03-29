Should You Invest in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLTK is $14.48, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTK on March 29, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 10.90. but the company has seen a -1.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has fallen by -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.12% and a quarterly rise of 31.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PLTK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $10.49 back on Mar 22. After this action, Chau On now owns 81,310,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $5,246,000 using the latest closing price.

Gross Dana Rebecca, the Director of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 15,262 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Gross Dana Rebecca is holding 0 shares at $130,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.