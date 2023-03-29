Should You Invest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BVN is $10.21, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 248.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BVN on March 29, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

BVN) stock’s latest price update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)’s stock price has increased by 2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 8.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BVN’s Market Performance

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has seen a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.32% gain in the past month and a 11.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for BVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for BVN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.