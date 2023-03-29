Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is $76.44, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for FOUR is 53.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOUR on March 29, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)’s stock price has increased by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 67.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOUR’s Market Performance

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.93% rise in the past month, and a 27.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for FOUR stock, with a simple moving average of 39.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOUR reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for FOUR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 29th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FOUR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

FOUR Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.72. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc. saw 23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Frankel Jordan, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $71.05 back on Mar 09. After this action, Frankel Jordan now owns 267,753 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., valued at $497,350 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $71.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 375,165 shares at $107,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.