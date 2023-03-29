Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFT is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFT is $2.40, which is $0.75 above the current price. The public float for SFT is 15.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFT on March 29, 2023 was 433.58K shares.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)’s stock price has increased by 18.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/15/22 that Sell Vroom and Shift, J.P. Morgan Says. It Sees Hard Times Ahead.

SFT’s Market Performance

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has experienced a 13.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.91% drop in the past month, and a 3.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.50% for SFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.00% for SFT stock, with a simple moving average of -69.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

SFT Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5349. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw 12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.77 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -26.11. The total capital return value is set at -63.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.80.

Based on Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT), the company’s capital structure generated 302.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.15. Total debt to assets is 62.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.