Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHCR is $3.63, which is $1.49 above the current price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on March 29, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR stock saw a decrease of -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.79% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.36% for SHCR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHCR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SHCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SHCR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

SHCR Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw 33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHCR starting from Blalock Michael, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Blalock Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Sharecare Inc., valued at $15,276 using the latest closing price.

Blalock Michael, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sharecare Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Blalock Michael is holding 10,000 shares at $10,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.01 for the present operating margin

+42.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -20.59. The total capital return value is set at -11.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.58. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.