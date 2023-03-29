SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is $2.50, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for SLQT is 117.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on March 29, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

SLQT) stock’s latest price update

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has increased by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has experienced a 10.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.74% drop in the past month, and a 217.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.80% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for SLQT stock, with a simple moving average of 42.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

SLQT Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1324. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 196.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Gunter Matthew Scott, who purchase 24,300 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Gunter Matthew Scott now owns 400,649 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.04 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc. stands at -38.94. The total capital return value is set at -25.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 190.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.58. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.