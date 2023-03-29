SAP SE (SAP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SAP SE (SAP) by analysts is $134.34, which is $15.64 above the current market price. The public float for SAP is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SAP was 842.75K shares.

SAP) stock’s latest price update

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 123.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that SAP Revenue Tops Estimates but Venture Investment Losses Weigh on Profit

SAP’s Market Performance

SAP’s stock has risen by 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.76% and a quarterly rise of 19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for SAP SE The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for SAP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $143 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAP reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for SAP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

SAP Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.49. In addition, SAP SE saw 19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAP SE stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on SAP SE (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, SAP SE (SAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.