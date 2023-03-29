Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) by analysts is $10.00, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for SANA is 169.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.73% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SANA was 999.23K shares.

SANA) stock’s latest price update

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA’s stock has fallen by -10.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.41% and a quarterly drop of -7.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Sana Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.93% for SANA stock, with a simple moving average of -42.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SANA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

SANA Trading at -22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc. saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The total capital return value is set at -37.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 21.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 13.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.