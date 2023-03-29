RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of RXO Inc. (RXO) has gone up by 0.78% for the week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month and a 18.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for RXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for RXO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RXO Inc. (RXO) is $22.69, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXO on March 29, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has increased by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 18.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RXO, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

RXO Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +0.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RXO Inc. (RXO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.