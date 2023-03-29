RH (RH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

RH (NYSE: RH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RH is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RH is $315.63, which is $76.19 above the current price. The public float for RH is 20.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RH on March 29, 2023 was 713.37K shares.

RH) stock’s latest price update

RH (NYSE: RH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 241.29. however, the company has experienced a -2.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/23 that RH to restate quarterly results after errors in earnings-per-share calculations

RH’s Market Performance

RH (RH) has seen a -2.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.47% decline in the past month and a -7.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for RH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.70% for RH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $298 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RH reach a price target of $330. The rating they have provided for RH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

RH Trading at -17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RH fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.39. In addition, RH saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RH starting from Krane Hilary K, who sale 137 shares at the price of $306.54 back on Feb 27. After this action, Krane Hilary K now owns 6,115 shares of RH, valued at $41,996 using the latest closing price.

Krane Hilary K, the Director of RH, sale 137 shares at $301.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Krane Hilary K is holding 6,252 shares at $41,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.82 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for RH stands at +18.32. The total capital return value is set at 27.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.42. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on RH (RH), the company’s capital structure generated 293.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.59. Total debt to assets is 62.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RH (RH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.