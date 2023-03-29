Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 26.33. However, the company has seen a 3.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is 33.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVLV is 2.16.

The public float for RVLV is 40.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.91% of that float. On March 29, 2023, RVLV’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV’s stock has seen a 3.18% increase for the week, with a -4.78% drop in the past month and a 16.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for Revolve Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVLV, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.75. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Mente Michael, who sale 66,211 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Apr 07. After this action, Mente Michael now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $3,496,524 using the latest closing price.

Karanikolas Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 66,211 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Karanikolas Michael is holding 0 shares at $3,496,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.