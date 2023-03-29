ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL)’s stock price has decreased by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 4.18. however, the company has experienced a -3.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Right Now?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) by analysts is $10.17, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 67.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SOL was 403.94K shares.

SOL’s Market Performance

SOL’s stock has seen a -3.80% decrease for the week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for ReneSola Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.04% for SOL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7.70. The rating they have provided for SOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to SOL, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

SOL Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, ReneSola Ltd saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 92,090 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 28. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 14,015,003 shares of ReneSola Ltd, valued at $378,490 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of ReneSola Ltd, purchase 112,809 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 13,922,913 shares at $496,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.73 for the present operating margin

+39.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReneSola Ltd stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on ReneSola Ltd (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.53. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.