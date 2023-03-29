Real-Time Update: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a -4.26% decrease in the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a -5.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.63% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEDG is 55.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on March 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 277.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEDG, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

SEDG Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.00. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $316.57 back on Feb 15. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 139,068 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,582,841 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $315.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Adest Meir is holding 140,485 shares at $1,579,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.