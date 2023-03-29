Real-Time Update: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has gone up by 1.84% for the week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month and a 16.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.85% for DO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 30.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is $17.60, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DO on March 29, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

DO) stock’s latest price update

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has increased by 3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 11.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DO Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 25,309 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $122,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.62. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.23. Total debt to assets is 35.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.