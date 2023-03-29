ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a 3.94% increase in the past week, with a -35.92% drop in the past month, and a -50.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.30% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -38.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is 20.00x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $29.86, which is $19.27 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. On March 29, 2023, ACDC’s average trading volume was 509.30K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a 3.94% increase in the past week, with a -35.92% drop in the past month, and a -50.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.30% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -38.15% for the last 200 days.

ACDC Trading at -36.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -50.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from ProFrac Holding Corp., who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Dec 28. After this action, ProFrac Holding Corp. now owns 1,500,000 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $1,740,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.01 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.