PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 126.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that PPG Profit Hit by Covid-19 Disruptions in China

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 29.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is $138.83, which is $13.04 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 234.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PPG on March 29, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stock saw a decrease of -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PPG, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PPG Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.99. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from MCGARRY MICHAEL H, who sale 61,867 shares at the price of $129.96 back on Jan 31. After this action, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now owns 183,645 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $8,040,427 using the latest closing price.

Foulkes Anne M., the Sr. VP and General Counsel of PPG Industries Inc., sale 21,757 shares at $128.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Foulkes Anne M. is holding 10,577 shares at $2,791,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.