Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has gone up by 5.33% for the week, with a -14.33% drop in the past month and a 46.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.66% for PIRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.88% for PIRS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIRS is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is $7.00, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for PIRS is 67.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On March 29, 2023, PIRS’s average trading volume was 286.63K shares.

PIRS) stock’s latest price update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)’s stock price has decreased by -13.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PIRS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

PIRS Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3522. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIRS starting from Demuth Tim, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on May 13. After this action, Demuth Tim now owns 6,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.97 for the present operating margin

+92.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -145.58. The total capital return value is set at -91.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.00. Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 29.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.68. Total debt to assets is 9.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.