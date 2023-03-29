P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock Sees a-4.72 Decrease

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen a 31.17% increase in the past week, with a -16.53% drop in the past month, and a -50.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for PIII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for PIII stock, with a simple moving average of -72.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PIII is 25.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIII on March 29, 2023 was 309.40K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII)’s stock price has decreased by -4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIII Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +31.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9459. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw -45.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Equity return is now at value -141.00, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.