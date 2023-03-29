Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 12.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is 10.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCC is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is $14.85, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On March 29, 2023, ORCC’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC stock saw a decrease of -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

ORCC Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 29,595 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 48,435 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $385,035 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 3,840 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 38,840 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.