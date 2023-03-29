OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The average price predicted for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) by analysts is $38.33, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for OGE is 199.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of OGE was 1.12M shares.

OGE) stock’s latest price update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 35.81. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OGE’s Market Performance

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has seen a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.01% decline in the past month and a -9.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for OGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for OGE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OGE reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for OGE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to OGE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

OGE Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.51. In addition, OGE Energy Corp. saw -8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from HAUSER DAVID L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, HAUSER DAVID L now owns 3,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp., valued at $35,089 using the latest closing price.

Gates Cathy R., the Director of OGE Energy Corp., purchase 100 shares at $35.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Gates Cathy R. is holding 100 shares at $3,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OGE Energy Corp. stands at +19.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.