NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NG is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NG is $8.41, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for NG is 244.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume for NG on March 29, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 5.94. however, the company has experienced a 7.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NG’s Market Performance

NG’s stock has risen by 7.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.29% and a quarterly drop of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for NovaGold Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.87% for NG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to NG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NG Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Walsh Anthony P., who sale 12,479 shares at the price of $6.27 back on Jan 31. After this action, Walsh Anthony P. now owns 41,751 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $78,243 using the latest closing price.

Ottewell David A., the Vice President & CFO of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 71,186 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Ottewell David A. is holding 789,531 shares at $424,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64.

Based on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.