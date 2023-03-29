NextNav Inc. (NN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has increased by 15.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NN is $9.50, which is $8.45 above than the current price. The public float for NN is 56.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume of NN on March 29, 2023 was 465.94K shares.

NN’s Market Performance

The stock of NextNav Inc. (NN) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a -25.72% drop in the past month, and a -26.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for NN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for NN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NN

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

NN Trading at -23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares sank -25.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2600. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw -30.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 714 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 54,251 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $1,485 using the latest closing price.

Lantz Robert, the General Counsel of NextNav Inc., sale 1,345 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Lantz Robert is holding 13,557 shares at $4,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -57.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In summary, NextNav Inc. (NN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.