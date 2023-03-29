Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NR is 2.87.

The public float for NR is 81.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On March 29, 2023, NR’s average trading volume was 672.86K shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has increased by 3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NR’s Market Performance

NR’s stock has risen by 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly rise of 2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Newpark Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for NR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.15% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from MINGE JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, MINGE JOHN C now owns 172,045 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $40,250 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Michael A, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 5,251 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lewis Michael A is holding 76,046 shares at $20,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.