NerdWallet Inc.’s (NRDS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, NRDS stock has gone down by -4.79%, with a monthly decline of -14.57% and a quarterly surge of 87.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for NerdWallet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.38% for NRDS stock, with a simple moving average of 43.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) by analysts is $21.67, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for NRDS is 42.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NRDS was 579.12K shares.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 17.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NerdWallet Stock Rose 57% in Its Debut. Arhaus Fell.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRDS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NRDS Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, NerdWallet Inc. saw 75.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Yuann Kevin, who sale 1,225 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Mar 03. After this action, Yuann Kevin now owns 192,056 shares of NerdWallet Inc., valued at $26,435 using the latest closing price.

Yuann Kevin, the Chief Business Officer of NerdWallet Inc., sale 2,357 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Yuann Kevin is holding 193,281 shares at $49,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for NerdWallet Inc. stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.