nCino Inc. (NCNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has gone down by -4.85% for the week, with a -16.94% drop in the past month and a -13.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for NCNO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $31.42, which is $11.31 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCNO on March 29, 2023 was 804.82K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 22.35. However, the company has seen a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NCNO Trading at -16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.83. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 696 shares at the price of $29.91 back on Feb 06. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 18,141 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $20,817 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 6,474 shares at $30.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 882,918 shares at $197,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.