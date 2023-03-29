MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MYMD is $1536.00, The public float for MYMD is 33.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYMD on March 29, 2023 was 409.84K shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

The stock of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen a -23.16% decrease in the past week, with a -21.93% drop in the past month, and a 39.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.12% for MYMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.63% for MYMD stock, with a simple moving average of -42.63% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at -25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -23.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -23.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8645. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 225,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

The total capital return value is set at -96.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.50. Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -68.00 for asset returns.

Based on MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.