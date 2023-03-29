Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has gone down by -47.08% for the week, with a -54.98% drop in the past month and a -41.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.48% for MNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.84% for MNPR stock, with a simple moving average of -40.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNPR is $8.75, which is $16.22 above the current price. The public float for MNPR is 4.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on March 29, 2023 was 23.51K shares.

MNPR) stock’s latest price update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR)’s stock price has decreased by -51.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -47.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28th of the previous year 2021.

MNPR Trading at -54.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -53.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR fell by -47.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. saw -38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Cittadine Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 15. After this action, Cittadine Andrew now owns 24,238 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,500 using the latest closing price.

Cittadine Andrew, the Chief Operating Officer of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,053 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Cittadine Andrew is holding 14,238 shares at $18,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

Equity return is now at value -77.80, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.