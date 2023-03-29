Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (MREO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MREO stock has gone down by -12.40%, with a monthly decline of -15.55% and a quarterly surge of 51.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on March 29, 2023 was 880.12K shares.

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at -17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8368. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.42 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stands at +34.90. The total capital return value is set at -39.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.27.

Based on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.00. Total debt to assets is 13.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.