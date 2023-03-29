LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for LXP is 269.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LXP was 1.87M shares.

LXP) stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 9.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.19% decline in the past month and a -4.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for LXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for LXP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

LXP Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from FRARY RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jun 13. After this action, FRARY RICHARD now owns 143,606 shares of LXP Industrial Trust, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Arun, the Director of LXP Industrial Trust, purchase 9,600 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Gupta Arun is holding 26,465 shares at $99,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.