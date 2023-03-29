Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by analysts is $492.48, which is $16.23 above the current market price. The public float for LMT is 253.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LMT was 1.47M shares.

LMT) stock’s latest price update

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 473.39. but the company has seen a -0.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 16 hours ago that Lockheed Martin Bets on Moon Missions

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.68% and a quarterly drop of -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Lockheed Martin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for LMT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $510 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $523. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LMT, setting the target price at $332 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

LMT Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $474.77. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Cahill Timothy S, who sale 2,534 shares at the price of $479.44 back on Mar 06. After this action, Cahill Timothy S now owns 10,460 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $1,214,908 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Maryanne, the SVP & General Counsel of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sale 4,554 shares at $476.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lavan Maryanne is holding 0 shares at $2,170,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 53.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 179.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.