Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL)’s stock price has increased by 36.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a 25.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LOCL is $3.58, which is $4.58 above the current price. The public float for LOCL is 38.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOCL on March 29, 2023 was 317.46K shares.

LOCL’s Market Performance

LOCL stock saw a decrease of 25.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.46% for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.77% for LOCL stock, with a simple moving average of -74.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOCL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOCL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOCL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LOCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to LOCL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

LOCL Trading at -18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.77%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL rose by +22.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5046. In addition, Local Bounti Corporation saw -55.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from McCandless Margaret, who sale 3,610 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 02. After this action, McCandless Margaret now owns 391,390 shares of Local Bounti Corporation, valued at $2,272 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the Director of Local Bounti Corporation, sale 9,422 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 178,739 shares at $10,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

The net margin for Local Bounti Corporation stands at -570.36. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -56.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.