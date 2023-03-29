LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is 13.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is $66.04, which is $11.23 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On March 29, 2023, LKQ’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 54.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has risen by 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly rise of 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for LKQ Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for LKQ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.44. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 202,751 shares at the price of $57.78 back on Mar 07. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $11,714,953 using the latest closing price.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 425,000 shares at $57.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. is holding 202,751 shares at $24,577,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.