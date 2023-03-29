LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)’s stock price has increased by 3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is 3.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LX is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is $24.63, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for LX is 38.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On March 29, 2023, LX’s average trading volume was 835.01K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stock saw a decrease of 4.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.56% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for LX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $3.45 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $3.60, previously predicting the price at $2.31. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

LX Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 29.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+60.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.27. Total debt to assets is 39.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.