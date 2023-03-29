Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEN is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LEN is 263.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on March 29, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 102.18. However, the company has seen a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Lennar Earnings Top Estimates Amid Housing Market Shift

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN’s stock has fallen by -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.09% and a quarterly rise of 12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Lennar Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for LEN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEN, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LEN Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.27. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from BESSETTE DIANE J, who sale 9,289 shares at the price of $103.16 back on Mar 23. After this action, BESSETTE DIANE J now owns 0 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $958,279 using the latest closing price.

Collins David M, the VP & Controller of Lennar Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $82.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Collins David M is holding 41,382 shares at $1,230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.