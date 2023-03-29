Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has gone down by -3.27% for the week, with a 10.34% rise in the past month and a 58.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.85% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 233.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNTH is $108.38, which is $28.23 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for LNTH on March 29, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 80.47. However, the company has experienced a -3.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 22.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.11. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 57.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Marshall Robert J. Jr., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $71.58 back on Mar 15. After this action, Marshall Robert J. Jr. now owns 128,298 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $357,900 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $71.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 62,290 shares at $27,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.