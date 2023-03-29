LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ: LGVC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1161.11x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGVC is 33.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGVC on March 29, 2023 was 217.78K shares.

LGVC) stock’s latest price update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ: LGVC)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.44. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGVC’s Market Performance

LGVC’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.87% and a quarterly rise of 2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.24% for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for LGVC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

LGVC Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVC rose by +0.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVC

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.