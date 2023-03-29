KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is $3.50, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for KULR is 74.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On March 29, 2023, KULR’s average trading volume was 496.57K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a -23.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a -23.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.55% decline in the past month and a -44.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.76% for KULR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.43% for KULR stock, with a simple moving average of -50.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -40.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -46.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -23.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0370. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 18,398 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 770,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $25,757 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 39,384 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 788,758 shares at $55,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.51. Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -94.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.