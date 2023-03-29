Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 13.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) by analysts is $16.00, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On March 29, 2023, the average trading volume of KTOS was 799.19K shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a -2.80% decrease in the past week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month, and a 36.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KTOS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

KTOS Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Goodwin Benjamin M., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Feb 28. After this action, Goodwin Benjamin M. now owns 14,370 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $102,120 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, the VP & Corporate Controller of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $9.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Cervantes de Burgreen Maria is holding 27,891 shares at $18,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.