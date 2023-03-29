Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is 0.00.

The public float for KXIN is 126.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On March 29, 2023, KXIN’s average trading volume was 253.68K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has increased by 18.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. but the company has seen a 39.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen a 39.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.97% gain in the past month and a 22.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.13% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.04% for KXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.89% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares surge +15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +38.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3919. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 67.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.35 for the present operating margin

+2.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -77.44. The total capital return value is set at -111.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,225.33. Equity return is now at value -732.50, with -199.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 29.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.91. Total debt to assets is 11.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.65 and the total asset turnover is 4.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.