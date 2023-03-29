Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY)’s stock price has increased by 4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 53.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is $19.17, which is $14.76 above the current market price. The public float for INZY is 36.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INZY on March 29, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

INZY’s Market Performance

The stock of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has seen a 53.70% increase in the past week, with a 61.31% rise in the past month, and a 296.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.42% for INZY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.51% for INZY stock, with a simple moving average of 63.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at 70.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.12%, as shares surge +48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +52.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 334.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Bjarke Henric Bjorn, who purchase 21,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Bjarke Henric Bjorn now owns 105,441 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $29,885 using the latest closing price.

Longitude Capital Partners III, the 10% Owner of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 1,355,000 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Longitude Capital Partners III is holding 4,174,379 shares at $4,999,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.