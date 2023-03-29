InMode Ltd. (INMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 30.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INMD is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INMD is $48.25, which is $18.25 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume for INMD on March 29, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD stock saw a decrease of -5.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for InMode Ltd. (INMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for INMD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INMD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for INMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to INMD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

INMD Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.86. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.