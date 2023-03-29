Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 55.79. but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IR is $63.77, which is $6.29 above the current price. The public float for IR is 404.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on March 29, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a 7.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.21. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.