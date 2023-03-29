Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRT is 1.04.

The public float for IRT is 222.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on March 29, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 15.19. however, the company has experienced a -0.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IRT’s Market Performance

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen a -0.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.76% decline in the past month and a -9.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for IRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.51% for IRT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

IRT Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.