Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hess Corporation (HES) is $160.30, which is $30.45 above the current market price. The public float for HES is 276.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HES on March 29, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

HES) stock’s latest price update

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 126.86. but the company has seen a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/25/23 that Stock Market News

HES’s Market Performance

Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a 2.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.68% decline in the past month and a -8.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HES reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for HES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HES, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HES Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.69. In addition, Hess Corporation saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Lynch Richard D., who sale 33,191 shares at the price of $138.84 back on Mar 07. After this action, Lynch Richard D. now owns 23,622 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $4,608,207 using the latest closing price.

Hill Gregory P., the COO and President, E&P of Hess Corporation, sale 6,123 shares at $137.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Hill Gregory P. is holding 123,846 shares at $841,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+41.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +17.60. The total capital return value is set at 26.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Corporation (HES), the company’s capital structure generated 116.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.81. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hess Corporation (HES) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.